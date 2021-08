Trae Young ascended to being one of the best guards in the NBA during this postseason run with the Hawks. Young had a quiet regular season, while still putting up All-Star numbers. But it was during the 2021 NBA Playoffs that Young established himself as a star. During the Playoffs, Young was crucial in the Atlanta Hawks upsetting the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Young seemed to embrace the villain role that Madison Square Garden threw at him. And his performances against the first-seed 76ers were incredible, toppling one of the best defensive teams in the league.