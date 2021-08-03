Laserfiche Launches Business Process Automation Package to Support Organizations’ Post-Pandemic Digital Reopening
Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has today announced the introduction of a Digital Reopening package of prebuilt process templates aimed at supporting organizations’ efforts to restore, recover, reimagine, and rebuild work in a post-pandemic world. Marketing Technology News: Boxlight Announces...martechseries.com
