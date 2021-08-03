Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Laserfiche Launches Business Process Automation Package to Support Organizations’ Post-Pandemic Digital Reopening

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has today announced the introduction of a Digital Reopening package of prebuilt process templates aimed at supporting organizations’ efforts to restore, recover, reimagine, and rebuild work in a post-pandemic world. Marketing Technology News: Boxlight Announces...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Digital Marketing#Saas#Marketing Technology News#Covid#Home Experience Survey#Work Questionnaire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Kajeet Awards 85 Equity-Focused Organizations One Year of Free Internet Connectivity Hardware, Data and Managed Service to Support Digital Inclusion

Continuing its mission to close the digital divide, Kajeet announces 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant program recipients. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the 85 recipients of its 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant program. To support equitable access to essential online services and opportunities, grant recipients will receive one year of free data on their network of choice, internet connectivity hardware and access to Kajeet’s award-winning mobile connectivity platform, Sentinel®.
Technologydreamwidth.org

Major Challenges Associated with Business Automation

Major Challenges Associated with Business Automation. Automation provides enormous potential for optimising processes and improving productivity. If one is understands the challenges, the organisation can attain all the benefits, automation outlines the main challenges that can be expected to be encountered, when it launches an IT automation project in the organisation. It offers suggestions on how to overcome them. The enterprises with automation enable it to complete work quickly.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Automated Business Designs Partners with Brink's Money Paycard to Improve Payroll Processes for the Staffing Industry

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Automated Business Designs, developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, have partnered with Brink’s Money Paycard to bring a fully integrated. paycard staffing software solution to the industry. The paycard integration in Ultra-Staff EDGE helps staffing companies simplify the payroll process and manage direct...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hybrid Physical-Digital Buying Experiences Lead Post-Pandemic Trends

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Vikram Dhawan, vice president and senior project leader at Kount, discusses how the pandemic has combined physical and digital experiences by giving consumers more ways to engage with their favorite brands.
Public Healthgisuser.com

5 Post-pandemic Digital Marketing Strategies Businesses Must Follow

The United States is virtually breaking off from the perils brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. With almost the country’s population vaccinated, businesses of all sizes start to get back on their feet. However, the road to recovery is not easy as it seems. In Seattle, businesses felt the brunt of...
Economydig-in.com

Becoming a digital-first insurance organization

Digital-first strategies across insurance operations are now becoming a necessity, prompting the need for Insurers to act at an accelerated rate as the insurance landscape continues to evolve. To remain competitive, insurance executives need to revisit business operating models and build a more decisive approach to becoming a more customer-centric organization.
Public Healthenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation strategy: 6 factors to rethink post-pandemic

After a pedal-to-the-metal year of digital transformation, it may be tempting for leaders to ease up on the gas. However, it is only a matter of time before "life happens" and we experience the next major interruption, says Greg Bentham, vice president, cloud infrastructure services at Capgemini Americas. “Now that we are emerging out of the pandemic in many parts of the world, the biggest lesson learned is that companies that had a clear digital strategy have emerged even stronger than ever.”
Technologysignalscv.com

How Can Digital Signage Support Your Local Business in a “New Normal”?

For more than a year, we have faced the most daunting challenge in recent times in the shape of Covid-19. Many local businesses have had to deal with significant economic loss because of the implications of the lockdowns. For any business struggling to remain relevant, this has been close to a nightmare. However, to recuperate the losses and continue to draw customers amidst everything going on, companies have been required to get a bit creative on their marketing approach.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

9 Ways to Automate Your Payroll Process

Paying for yet another software subscription might not seem like the ideal way to cut costs at your business. But the cost-benefit calculus changes fast when that subscription reduces the amount of time your accounting, finance, and HR teams need to spend managing your company’s payroll, to say nothing of actually running payroll every two weeks.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Siemens, Dow And MxD Partner To Enhance Digitalization In The Process Industries with Process Automation Test Bed

Siemens is collaborating with Dow to showcase the future of automation with a process industry test bed at MxD, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing institute and innovation center near downtown Chicago. This new test bed offers a hands-on demonstration of how innovative software and IoT come together with hardware to accelerate digitalization for the process industries. Companies can now see firsthand how to design, monitor and maintain their products more effectively, efficiently and, even remotely, using data and digital tools.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Robotics process automation: Is it right for your agency?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Jeremy Hogg, vice president of Public Sector Sales at Kofax, about the topic of robotic process automation (RPA). Automation...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
TheStreet

Mastercard Partners With Birmingham Department Of Innovation & Economic Opportunity To Launch Ascend Birmingham Helping Local Businesses Get Digital

With spend already declining in Birmingham pre-COVID, the decrease rapidly accelerated in Birmingham's downtown and surrounding tracts because of the pandemic significantly impacting the city's small businesses. Minority owned businesses in the region saw an outsized impact from the downturn and are a priority focus amidst recovery. Mastercard and the Birmingham Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity are working to address this with the introduction of Ascend Birmingham. The program is focused on helping local small businesses pivot to digital operations and thrive in an age of a more digitally engaged consumer.
Economymartechseries.com

Airbyte Reaches 100 Open Source Connectors Within its First Year — Becoming the Most Complete Platform for Data Integration

Company expects to reach 200 connectors by year end, breaking down data silos. Airbyte announced the availability of more than 100 open-source data connectors just one year after the company began operations with the goal of reaching 200 connectors by the end of this year. This will make Airbyte the most complete platform for data integration.
Technologytestproject.io

Automating Digital Accessibility

In the next iteration of the web content accessibility guidelines (WCAG) the scoring and evaluation system is changing from binary (pass or fail) to a scale system. It will also introduce the concept of ‘Atomic Tests’. Atomic tests are used to test both processes and views at the object level....
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

Leadership Experts’ Strategies for Post-Pandemic Business Success

More empathetic leadership – and public perception of it – is critical as businesses rebuild for the future while employees continue to process pandemic-related struggles. Boca Raton, FL – After more than a year of massive loss, disruption, and stress, employees looking to return to or transition within the workforce need more than a paycheck: they need support, guidance, and inspiration.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Apace New AI Removes Bottleneck for Large Scale Media Management

New Facial AI and transcription greatly improve efficiency for Apace Media Production Management Platform. Apace, a leading cloud-based media workflow software solution provider, announces availability of Facial AI and transcription for automated media ingest and search. The tools enhance Apace′s existing production media asset management (postMAM) for large scale use at edge, multi sites or in cloud.
Softwareaithority.com

Vistex Announces Its Enterprise Cloud Application For The Media Industry, built On SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition now part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Media Industry. Vistex Inc. announced the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP’s industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy