Taking summer off? Former Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop’s reckless DUI case idles
Gene Suellentrop’s high-speed chase on Interstate 70 is sure getting slow-played in the courts. After his arrest last March for DUI, high-speed wrong-way driving and attempting to elude law enforcement, Suellentrop’s Kansas Senate colleagues said the then-Senate majority leader deserved due process. But four months later, the process seems pretty darn overdue. The case can’t even get scheduled for a scheduling hearing, odd as that sounds.www.emporiagazette.com
