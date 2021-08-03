Cancel
Rite Aid Partners with dunnhumby to Revamp Price, Promotion and Loyalty Programs

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRite Aid has selected dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, as its strategic partner to revamp its price, promotion and loyalty programs. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are utilizing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to improve customer value perception digitally and at more than 2,500 stores in 17 states. Rite Aid’s loyalty program will be completely reimagined to deliver improved value for customers.

