Map Dots and Beyond

"The geography of slum living has long been poorly defined," writes Laura Bliss, but an international NGO hopes to change that by facilitating the mapping of informal neighborhoods in cities around the world. According to Tony Frangie, "It’s no secret that census officials don’t really go deep into these areas, so nobody really knows the real population of the entire city." And "[w]ith no street names or buildings on platforms such as Google Maps, information gaps keep much of the slum landscape hidden to outsiders. For residents, it makes it harder to access the benefits and services of urban development, such as roads, water hookups, sanitation and the internet. "
