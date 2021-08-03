Talk with the Doc: The Mackinac Bridge, a true engineering marvel

Our Michigan Mackinac Bridge is one of the most famous bridges in the entire USA. The Mackinac Bridge is currently the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world. For many, many years it was believed that it would be impossible to build a huge five mile long bridge across the Straits of Mackinac between St. Ignace and Mackinac City. There were very major concerns about the weather in this area, including very high winds, often with well below zero temperatures, and frequent blinding snow storms. There were also major concerns about being able to build this bridge high enough so that all the very large ships could safely pass under it, including the ships serving the mining industry in the Upper Peninsula.