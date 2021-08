Vaccination cards are important for getting into public spaces, yet they’re kind of easy to lose. Here’s what you can do to avoid this issue. With New York becoming the first state to ask for proof of vaccination for the majority of indoor activities, other states are likely to follow suit. And while this is great since it makes workers and guests feel safe, it’s also a bit annoying, since proof of vaccination is a piece of cardboard that’s just big enough to not fit in most wallets.