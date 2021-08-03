Cancel
Congress & Courts

Face masks are critical protection

By John Richard Schrock
Emporia gazette.com
 5 days ago

If you believe the earth is flat, you will eagerly embrace “The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021” led by Senator Rand Paul (KY) and cosponsored by Senators Marshall (KS), Mike Braun (IN), Tom Cotton (AR), and Roger Wicker (MS). Senator Marshall proclaimed: “This is a time to believe in science, not anxiety or panic.... The science does not support a new mask mandate if you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the virus.” They are dead wrong!

