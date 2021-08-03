Face masks are critical protection

I am not a resident of Fauquier County. I am, however, the grandmother of a first grader about to enter Fauquier County schools. I am also a nurse and a parent who has experienced the loss of a child. I would not wish that heartache on anyone and don't wish to risk losing a grandson as well. The JAMA article cited by the school board in their decision to discontinue masks [Fauqiuer Times, July 7] was retracted on July 16, due to flawed methodology and incorrect conclusions. Masks do not increase CO2 levels in either adults or children.