Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tyson Foods requiring vaccinations effective October 1

By Jennifer Hardy
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, Ark. (KLKN) – Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it will require all employees in the United States to get the COVID vaccination by October 1. For locations represented by unions, that deadline is November 1. Tyson has thousands of workers here in Nebraska. Senator Tony Vargas gave a statement in...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vargas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#Covid#Covid#Nebraska#Chief Medical Office#President#Matrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

A meatpacking union representing 24,000 Tyson Foods workers is concerned over the new Tyson vaccine mandate. United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone says, “While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus…it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine."
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
IndustryKSNB Local4

JBS response to Tyson’s vaccine mandate

(KSNB) - Food giant Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company becomes one of the first major employers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus. With the news from Tyson, Local4 reached out to JBS USA...
HealthWTHI

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Public HealthKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Tyson mandates vaccinations for all employees

Tyson Foods is now mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce. Tyson announced Tuesday it needs all team members at its US office locations to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing talks with locations with union representation. As an incentive, Tyson is offering an extra $200 to its fully-vaccinated frontline workers — expanding the company’s policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside their normal shifts or through “external sources.”
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
California Stateoklahoman.com

California, NYC unveil plans to require vaccinations or testing; VA says shots mandatory for medical workers: Live COVID-19 updates

New York City, the Department of Veteran Affairs and the state of California announced plans Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many of their employees, a shift in how the country is seemingly dealing with vaccine hesitancy after months of campaigning to the public then offering money and prizes when vaccination levels dipped.
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

VHHA backs COVID-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the VHHA and its members strongly encouraged all Virginians, particularly hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the...
Public HealthPosted by
Salina Post

Vaccine Mandate: Tyson workers get $200 to take COVID shot

SPRINGDALE, ARK.— Tyson Foods is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions, according to a media release from the company.
Alabama StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Vaccines won’t be required in Alabama schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations up sharply over the last month in Alabama but still far below when the pandemic was at its worst early this year, school officials have said vaccines won’t be required in the fall and local systems can decide on their own whether to require masks or other precautions.

Comments / 3

Community Policy