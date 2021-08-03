The new California school mask rule doesn't faze many students. It's 'second nature' now

LOS ANGELES — Some high school students take "mask breaks" and go outside for gulps of unfiltered air. They are irked by the beads of sweat on their upper lip in the heat, but nothing that a quick swipe can't handle. They have learned to talk louder in class. A student sitting at her desk plans for a drink of water — mask down, sip, mask up. And sports conditioning while masked? Exhausting yet better than sitting at home.