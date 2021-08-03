Memorial statue unveiled to victims of Beirut's port explosion

We need to hold government officials accountable for a tragedy that could have been averted. Today—August 4, 2021—marks the one-year anniversary of the disastrous Beirut port explosion, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people, injured another 7,500, and shook the city to its core, leaving behind billions of dollars in damages. Already struggling under the burdens of a deeply corrupt government, a crumbling economy, protests, food shortages, and an inflation rate of 95 percent, the explosion served as a stark symbol to the world of Lebanon’s decline. Beirut, once described as the “Paris of the Middle East,” had been reduced to rubble.