Memorial statue unveiled to victims of Beirut's port explosion

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue to commemorate the 2020 explosion at Beirut's port in which over 200 people were killed has been unveiled, but it received a mixed response from residents.Aug. 3, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

#Beirut
Middle EastPosted by
Vice

‘I Want All of Them Dead’: Remembrance and Retribution on the Streets of Beirut

BEIRUT – “She’s not a martyr, she’s a victim. She was living her life normally and she didn’t want to die.”. Annie Vartivarian stands alone in front of her daughter’s grave as the already-unbearable Lebanese sun bears down on her. Old men who tend the graves at the Armenian Cemetery in Beirut have taken refuge in the shade and lazily chat among themselves. Water droplets glisten on the petals of the white roses which surround the headstone.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Thousands of angry protesters fill the streets in Beirut on one-year anniversary of port explosion

Angry and in despair, thousands of Lebanese mourners and protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Wednesday demanding justice and regime change on the anniversary of a massive blast that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital city.By sundown, tensions flared. Security forces fired volleys of tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets at crowds that had marched on parliament wielding photos of the dead along with flags, nooses, and placards accusing the ruling elite of being murderers.Earlier in the day, families of the victims had joined survivors to gather next to the port, the...
Middle Eastnationalgeographic.com

A year after Beirut’s horrific port explosion, ‘nobody cares that people died’

Families still grieve in a Lebanon engulfed in crises—and direct their rage toward the country’s entrenched ruling class. For a year now, David Mellehe has carried his dead brother Ralph’s cell phone alongside his own. He pays the monthly charges. He keeps its battery full. Ralph’s rosary beads drape around David’s neck. Ralph’s watch is on one wrist. On the other is his black bracelet, as well as a replica of a tattoo of their parents’ names Ralph had inked on his skin one Mother’s Day. After Ralph died, David got the same tattoo.
Visual ArtMetro International

Memorial sculpture at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A sculpture of a giant angular figure made from the wreckage of last summer’s Beirut port blast was unveiled at the site on Monday, drawing support from some but also stoking anger among other Lebanese who believe justice should come before memorials. The artwork dubbed “The Gesture”...
Middle Eastkosu.org

Lebanese Demand Justice A Year After The Deadly Beirut Port Explosion

A Human Rights Watch report states there's little chance the probe will hold any ranking officials accountable — despite evidence they failed to act on warnings about dangerous chemicals at the port. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria...
Middle EastWRAL

What we still don't know about Beirut's port explosion

CNN — It's been a year since one of the world's largest ever non-nuclear explosions ripped through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 200 people. On any given day in Beirut's worst-affected neighborhoods, theories about the explosion still circulate. No two stories of human tragedy are alike, and most interactions between people here end not with a goodbye, but with an invocation that Lebanon's ruling elite be toppled.
Middle EastBoston University

POV: One Year after the Beirut Port Explosion, Who’s to Blame?

We need to hold government officials accountable for a tragedy that could have been averted. Today—August 4, 2021—marks the one-year anniversary of the disastrous Beirut port explosion, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people, injured another 7,500, and shook the city to its core, leaving behind billions of dollars in damages. Already struggling under the burdens of a deeply corrupt government, a crumbling economy, protests, food shortages, and an inflation rate of 95 percent, the explosion served as a stark symbol to the world of Lebanon’s decline. Beirut, once described as the “Paris of the Middle East,” had been reduced to rubble.
Middle EastFinancial Times

Year after Beirut port blast families of victims push for truth

A year since her 15-year-old son was killed by an explosion in the port at Beirut, Mireille Khoury still does not know the real reason for his death — why the chemicals that led to the largest non-nuclear blast in history had been so badly stored for so long in the heart of the city.
Middle Easttucsonpost.com

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning

One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years, no top official has been held to account, infuriating many Lebanese as their country endures a crippling financial collapse. The Lebanese investigation into the blast is stalling as requests to...
Middle EastHyperallergic

Finding Hope After the Beirut Explosion

On August 4, 2020, 18:05, a deadly explosion occurred at the Port of Beirut. Experts rank its amplitude as the fourth largest non-nuclear explosion in human history. The damage is enormous. Two-thirds of the Lebanese capital was destroyed by the shockwave. The detonation was heard as far as Cyprus and windows were smashed at a distance of 50 kilometers. More than 200 victims were killed by the explosion and more than 6,000 injured. Tens of thousands of families found themselves homeless, taking refuge in other places across the country.
Middle EastMirror

Beirut blast victims push for justice

After the massive explosion at Beirut’s port a year ago, only a small part of Ibrahim Hoteit’s younger brother was identified: his scalp. His brother was a large man, a firefighter, a martial arts champion, but Hoteit buried him in a container the size of a shoe box. Since then,...
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Lebanon’s citizens struggle to recover one year after port explosion

Lebanon marks a grim anniversary this week. It's been one year since the blast at the port of Beirut that killed more than 200 people. Thousands more were injured and displaced. Overall, it's been a brutal year for Lebanon — an unprecedented financial crisis has left citizens in poverty, lacking food and medicine. Reporter Rebecca Collard has the story from Beirut.
Visual Artartreview.com

A new monument to victims of Beirut’s port blast sparks criticism

Locals are calling for justice to be served before memorials can be erected. A new sculpture by artist Nadim Karam commemorating the victims of the deadly explosion that shattered the city of Beirut last year has been met with criticism. The Gesture, a 25m-high human figure made of steel savaged from the rubble, was erected on the site of the tragedy as ‘an act of memory and a gesture towards the immensity of sadness that marks the people of Beirut’. The project was funded by various private companies.
Middle EastVoice of America

One Year On, Beirut Explosion Seem as Symbol of Defeat and Resistance

One year after the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut little progress has been made in the investigation and no accountability has been assigned. As Lebanon flounders under multiple crises, the blast has become a symbol of both defeat and resistance. For VOA, Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.
Middle EastVoice of America

A Year After Port Explosion, Beirut Neighborhood Still Struggles

It was a year ago that a massive explosion at the port of Beirut left many parts of the historic city in ruins. Reporter Anchal Vohra was among the injured that day. She returned to the scene of the devastation to see how her neighbors are rebuilding their lives and has this report for VOA.

