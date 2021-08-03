Cancel
Hotel Chauncey Opens With Tapestry Collection By Hilton Designation

Cover picture for the articleAugust 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // Hotel Chauncey, a modern boutique hotel located in downtown Iowa City, is the latest addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “It’s an honor to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Ravi Patel, President of Hawkeye Hotels. “We are proud of the unique experience that Hotel Chauncey offers guests -- from the modern, functional design aesthetic to enhanced amenities like the independent movie theater, bowling alley, arcade, and social lounge housed under one roof. Hotel Chauncey's integration with the downtown community and with the arts and culture that make this city unique, allows guests to feel they have truly explored Iowa City during their stay.”

