TOKYO (AP) — Amanda Longan knows the deal. She is one of the world's best goalkeepers sitting behind the world's best goalkeeper in women's water polo. So she waited patiently for an Olympic debut that she knew might never come. She was active for two U.S. games in group play, but didn't get in. Coach Adam Krikorian put her back on the roster for the quarterfinals, and this time, it worked out.