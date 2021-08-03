Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Video of deputies killing suicidal man shows multiple failures, experts conclude

By Leila Miller and Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — David Ordaz Jr. stood on the sidewalk outside his East Los Angeles home as sheriff’s deputies, as well as family members, yelled at him to drop a 12-inch kitchen knife. Ordaz, 34, had told deputies he was upset because they wouldn’t shoot him. His sister had told...

