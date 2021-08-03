Realme Pad images show design, aluminum finish, and more

Unsurprisingly given its usual new phone release pace, Realme is working on its next device, and today a huge leak brings us its specs and some official-looking images too. The device in question is said to be called Realme 8s, and in spite of the lack of 5G branding, this will be a 5G capable smartphone. In fact, it's a bit of a confusing addition to the Realme 8 family. Because of the 5G support, it can only be viewed as a a slight improvement over the Realme 8 5G, which it is. We're not sure whether it will end up being sold alongside all the other Realme 8 branded handsets or not.