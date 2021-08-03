Realme Pad images show design, aluminum finish, and more
A couple of weeks ago, Realme Pad image renders surfaced. They showed possible stylus support. The tablet reminded us a bit of the iPad Pro from Apple. It was mentioned that tablet would come with two speakers on one side, a power button, two more speakers on the other, a volume rocker near the camera system, and a USB Type-C port. There will be a microSD card slot for memory expansion. When it comes to the design, a dual-tone finish may be used and cut through the camera module on the rear.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0