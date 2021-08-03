Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJxz0_0bGFWkDB00

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower on Tuesday, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in U.S. inventories that had boosted prices early.

Brent crude oil futures settled down 48 cents, or 0.66% at $72.41 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down 70 cents, or 0.98% at $70.56 a barrel. Prices held lower in post-settlement trade after market sources said preliminary data suggested crude stocks drew in the United States. [API/S]

Concerns over the spread of Delta variant in the United States and China, the top oil consumers, weighed on prices, with both benchmarks falling more than 3% at one point.

In China, the spread of the variant from the coast to inland cities has prompted authorities to impose strict measures to bring the outbreak under control.

“The news flow out of China has been bearish since the weekend,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. “There continues to be angst about the COVID-19 situation, which weighs on the petroleum complex the most.”

Earlier, Brent and U.S. crude had risen more than 60 cents. Brent has risen more than 40% this year, helping earnings of oil firms.

“We’re trying to price in how big the slowdown is going to be with the Delta variant,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

BP, ConocoPhillips , Diamondback Energy Inc and Continental Resources Inc all reported strong second-quarter earnings this week.

Expectations of a return of Iranian crude to the markets also pressured prices. Iran and six powers have been in talks since April to revive a nuclear pact that could release its oil exports. But officials have said significant gaps remain.

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday his government would take steps to lift “tyrannical” sanctions imposed by the United States on its energy and banking sectors.

The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington adjourned on June 20, two days after Raisi was elected president. Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to announce when the talks will resume.

A Reuters poll showed U.S. crude and product inventories likely declined last week, with both distillates and gasoline stockpiles predicted to have fallen for a third straight week.

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, suggested U.S. crude stocks fell by 879,000 barrels in the week ended July 30, market sources said. The data showed that U.S. distillate inventories, including diesel, fell by 717,000 barrels for the week ended July 30, and U.S. gasoline stockpiles dropped by 5.8 million barrels.[API/S]

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Covid#Brent Oil#Public Health#Api S#Again Capital Management#Price Futures Group#Bp#Conocophillips#Diamondback Energy Inc#Continental Resources Inc#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Chinese Demand Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slumped Monday, extending last week’s sharp losses, on fears that Covid-related restrictions in China would stunt the recovery in oil demand. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 2.6% at $66.52 a barrel, after falling nearly 7% last week, the steepest...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Slip As Crude Weakens On China COVID Curbs, Lower GDP Forecast

Investing.com – Energy stocks were lower across the board in Monday’s premarket as crude prices fell and major investment banks cut their forecasts for China’s GDP amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest economy. Shares of integrated oil companies as well as standalone explorers fell. Shell (LON:RDSa) ADR...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Oil prices fall to three-week low as Covid resurgence threatens demand

(Bloomberg) --Oil plunged to a three-week low, extending losses after the worst week since October, as the resurgence of Covid-19 threatened the outlook for fuel demand. Futures fell below $66 a barrel in New York after sliding almost 8% last week. The flare-up has led Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to downgrade its economic growth forecast for China, which recently completed a mass testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic -- following new confirmed cases. Infections have also climbed in the U.S. and Thailand.
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slide on Stronger US Dollar, China Oil Imports Drop

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Extending last week's steep losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange fell more than 3% early Monday after overnight data out of China -- the world's top oil consumer, showed crude oil imports again fell in July and exports of refined products slowed more than expected amid government-imposed curbs on mobility amid a wave of COVID-19 infections, slowing the country's manufacturing output.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

OPEC's report, delta variant to drive oil prices this week

Crude oil prices will likely react to narratives put forward in monthly market reports this week from OPEC and other organizations as the resurgent pandemic keeps commodities under pressure, analysts said. The rapid spread of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is throttling demand expectations and...
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Gets Knocked Around After NFP

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Friday as the US Labor Department released its Non-Farm Payroll numbers for the month of July, adding 943,000 to the employment rolls. This means interest rates should rally significantly during the session, as traders are starting to bet on the Federal Reserve having to step in and taper.
Energy Industryinstitutionalinvestor.com

As OPEC Output and Oil Demand Shift, Traders Turn to Micro Futures

Crude fell sharply in July as OPEC+ reached an agreement to phase out last year’s production cuts just as the Delta COVID-19 variant is sparking suspicions that demand could once again dry up. CME Group’s new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures offer a smaller, more precise instrument for managing oil...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

* Silver hits more than eight-month low of $22.50/oz (Adds chart, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their lowest in more than four months, dropping as much as 4.4% at one point on Monday, as the dollar strengthened after strong U.S. labour data bolstered expectations for early tapering of economic stimulus.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Field, pipeline issues weigh on Nigerian oil output: sources

Nigeria oil output remained hampered by operational and technical problems in July, sources close to the matter said Aug. 9. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Bonny Light, Escravos and Forcados all faced production issues last month while output for other key grades such as Qua...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Crude Oil Falling Too Fast Amid Spread of Covid in Asia

The main reason for sales is an increase in the number of new diseases by the coronavirus — in Japan, China, and Malaysia. This is a very threatening situation for Asia. China, for instance, is one of the main consumers of energy consumers, and a new wave of the pandemic might send the demand for oil down. This is exactly what is pushing oil prices to the bottom.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as U.S. infrastructure bill makes progress

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583 * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but gains were capped by additional pressure on oil prices. The U.S. Senate on Sunday took further steps toward passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were down 3.8% at $65.71 a barrel, extending last week's steep losses, on concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change added to the gloomy mood. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2533 to the greenback, or 79.79 U.S. cents, clawing back some of last week's decline. The currency traded in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in five weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 3, net long positions had increased to 7,460 contracts from 5,374 in the prior week. Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S. payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus. Canada also released jobs data on Friday. The economy added fewer jobs than expected although most of the gains were in full-time work and hours worked climbed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve. The 10-year fell 2.3 basis points to 1.217%, pulling back from its highest since July 16 earlier in the day at 1.257%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil slump hits energy stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, with the heavyweight energy sector leading losses as rising COVID-19 cases brewed concerns over crude demand and pushed oil prices 4% lower. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.67...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Saudi Aramco follows Big Oil competitors as profit surges

Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net income of $25.5 billion in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks move slightly lower as investors assess delta-variant worries

U.S. stocks were off to a slightly lower start Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended last week at records. Analysts attributed the lack of direction to concerns about the effect of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on the global outlook, particularly as China, the world's second-largest economy, moved to further restrict activity and movement. Oil futures tumbled in response to the China measures, analysts said, while Goldman Sachs cut its 2021 growth forecast for the country. The Dow was down 120 points, or 0.3%, at 35,088.51, while the S&P 500 pulled back 0.2% to 4,427.69. The Nasdaq Composite was off less than 0.1% at 14,831.17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy