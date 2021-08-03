Getting Real: Tips And Tricks For Real Estate Entrepreneurship

You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate. One of the conscious decisions I made when setting up my business was to not have a storefront. Because I meet people, either at their home, at a cafe or most often at a property for sale. When I’m working, I’m in my car or on the road, inspecting properties or going to auctions. I would literally spend little time in an office, so it wasn’t worth the overhead. When I was building the team, I wanted the best people for the job — not the people who could make it into my office 9–5. I have people in my team from all over Sydney. It’s important to focus on thinking outside the box. You may think you need a storefront, but do you really?