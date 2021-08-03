Cancel
Newark, NJ

Esports Entertainment Group Launches New Pay-and-Play Casino Brand Targeting the Finnish Market

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, today announced the upcoming launch of Fiksukasino.com, a "pay-and-play" online casino brand targeting the Finnish gaming market. The Company's Lucky Dino business has already experienced great success in Finland and is once again at the forefront of understanding player appetite in the region.

