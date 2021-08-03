Esports Entertainment Group Launches New Pay-and-Play Casino Brand Targeting the Finnish Market

GRAPEVINE, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. MAP Esports Network Inc., a minority owned esports, video game and robotics focused start-up announced today that it will no longer use the Esports Futuri name on its media brands, which include, podcasts and publications. All media brands will now use the MAP Esports corporate name/brand to market its media properties. The transition to eliminate the Esports Futuri brand has begun and should be complete by the end of summer. " We have generated no revenue from the Esports Futuri brand and as a startup it is important that we simplify our brand messaging and moving to one brand name, our corporate name across all of our media product and service offerings achieves that objective thus increasing our opportunity to generate brand awareness and revenue." says Jacob R. Miles III, CEO & Founder of MAP Esports Network.