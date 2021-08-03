Robert Barensfeld, 96

Mr. Robert Barensfeld, age 96, died peacefully of old age in his residence in Ellwood City, PA on August 2, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to Etienne and Lenore Barensfeld. He was predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Janice Evans Barensfeld. He is survived by his children, Christine Barensfeld (John Hagerman) of Boxford, MA, and David Barensfeld (Wendy) of Ellwood City, five granddaughters and three great grandchildren. His son Robert died in 1982.