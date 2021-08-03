Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellwood City, PA

Robert Barensfeld, 96

By Teolis Funeral Home
ellwoodcity.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Robert Barensfeld, age 96, died peacefully of old age in his residence in Ellwood City, PA on August 2, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to Etienne and Lenore Barensfeld. He was predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Janice Evans Barensfeld. He is survived by his children, Christine Barensfeld (John Hagerman) of Boxford, MA, and David Barensfeld (Wendy) of Ellwood City, five granddaughters and three great grandchildren. His son Robert died in 1982.

ellwoodcity.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Trout#Heinz History Center#Boxford#Ma#Us Army Airforce#Baldwin Wallace College#Ellwood City Forge#Ellwood Quality Steels#Ellwood City Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy