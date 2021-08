Mr. Bret A. Haswell, 58, formerly of Perry Twp. and presently of Sheffield, Pa passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at The Grove at Harmony. Bret was born in Ellwood City on December 8, 1962 to the late Bill and Bertha (Flinner) Haswell. He had attended Lincoln High School. For many years Bret worked as a self employed carpenter. An outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting.