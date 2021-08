MILLERSBURG – In an effort to stop the spread of misinformation, Mayor Jeff Huebner made a plea to residents Monday. "I urge and encourage all residents who have a question or comment about anything that happens in the village, please take the time to contact your local officials or the office staff," Huebner said at Monday's council meeting. "These are your best resources to get correct information in a timely manner. I understand social media is out there, but there is a lot of misinformation being put out there. And that doesn't help anyone when that happens."