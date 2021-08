Farmingville, NY – – On August 2, Councilwoman Jane Bonner celebrated the grand opening ribbon cutting of the new Lend A Hand Project (LAHP) Food Pantry & Community Outreach Center at 341 Route 25A in Rocky Point. The LAHP is dedicated to enhancing the lives of the needy on Long Island. Through the anonymous pairing of volunteer supporters with neighbors in need, they extend a helping hand to provide not only material assistance but also ongoing relationships and friendship with complete dignity. Currently, they serve more than 1000 recipients in Nassau and Suffolk County. For more information, go to www.lendahandproject.org.