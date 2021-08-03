There is Such a Thing as a Missouri Cobra and It’s a Big NOPE

Ballparks, backyard barbecues, boiled and chopped up on children’s dinner plates next to a dollop of ketchup–hot dogs are ubiquitous summertime fare, though often underappreciated. Their full potential has been realized only by a select few, and while Chicago dogs, Coney Island dogs, and Seattle dogs are classic iterations on the tube meat theme, it’s our opinion that the hot dog reached its full potential as Cobra Dogs. Cobra Dogs became a snowboarding institution during the aughts, when Trail Grove parked his ketchup red and mustard yellow food truck next to the High Cascade dodgeball court. For years, Cobra Dogs supplied the most sought-after after-riding sustenance to the snowboarding community, slanging Cheddacondas and All-Beef Boas to uber-pros, grommet campers, industry desk jockies, and everyone in between. In addition to the quality meats and variety of toppings, the staff was what made Cobra Dogs so special. Matty Mo, Wiz aka Alex Sherman, Lauren Rudin, Ted Borland, Nirvana Ortanez, Ben Bilodeau–the list of influential dog makers goes on. Of course, Spencer Schubert is a longtime favorite staffer who spent summers in the truck, and now, Spenny, alongside Derrek Lever and Wiz, have reignited the flame (literally, they’re grilling some of the dogs, now!) and brought Cobra Dogs back. The truck has been serving up Corbra-style goodness down at the High Cascade campus this summer, so Mark Clavin caught up with Spencer to hear what’s bun going on with the and the Cobra Dogs crew. – Mary T. Walsh.