Amazon (AMZN), Best Buy (BBY) Announce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs
Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The TVs are the latest from the strategic collaboration between the two companies, which began three years ago. The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.
