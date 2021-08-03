Cancel
Amazon (AMZN), Best Buy (BBY) Announce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The TVs are the latest from the strategic collaboration between the two companies, which began three years ago. The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.

www.streetinsider.com

