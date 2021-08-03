Cancel
Wall St set to rise on earnings, M&A cheer amid Delta worries

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to rise on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Shares of Dupont rose 2.2% in...

www.streetinsider.com

StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.1% to $61.96 in after-hours trading. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
StocksInvestorPlace

BAC, GS, JPM, WFC: Why Bank Stocks Are Gaining Today

Today, bank stocks are in focus for investors. Indeed, most of the major U.S. banks are higher today, by a similar margin. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all higher by approximately 3% at the time of writing. These synchronized moves seem to indicate a similar catalyst is at play for these stocks.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Apple, JPMorgan Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

Apple stock and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) highlight this weekend's watch list comprising five Dow Jones stocks near buy points. In addition to Apple (AAPL) and JPM stock, the group includes Goldman Sachs (GS), Visa (V) and Home Depot (HD). As the Dow Jones hit a record high on Friday, Goldman...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks

NEW YORK (Aug 5): US stock indexes rose on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while a decline in shares of health insurer Cigna dragged healthcare stocks lower. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July...
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow close at record highs as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report, while investors shrugged off concerns over the Delta variant impacting a nascent economic recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month, a Labor Department report showed. Economists polled by...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Stocks Rise On Jobs Data; Square Soars, Robinhood Tumbles

Stocks traded near session highs Thursday afternoon as small caps led and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 200 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 added 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.7%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on tech slide, Delta worries; set for weekly gain

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Friday, with tech stocks leading the declines, as worries about the Delta variant across the region dented investors' sentiment. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 13.17 points, or 0.40%, to 3,262.96 by 0227 GMT. The index, however, is set for a near-2% weekly gain, snapping two straight weeks of losses. ** Technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.85% and 1.67%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem fell 1.63%, while internet giant Naver also slipped 0.23%. ** South Korea will extend its social-distancing curbs by two weeks as daily infections continued to hover near record figures, while Sydney, Australia's largest city, continued to report record cases despite weeks-long lockdown. ** Digital lender Kakao Bank Corp made a stunning debut on Friday, surging 65% from its IPO price, to become South Korea's biggest financial services firm by market value. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 255.1 billion won ($223.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,143.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.431%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.892%. ($1 = 1,142.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on July jobs report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.07%, S&P up 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.13%. Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in U.S. stock index futures was subdued on Friday, as investors waited for the jobs report for July amid concerns that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery.

