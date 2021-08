Faramarz Moeen-Ziai became a Golden State Warriors fan in 2002. One year later, he joined the mortgage industry after being a business owner for more than 10 years. Fast forward to 2015, when the Warriors won their first of three NBA titles over the next four years. Fast forward again to this year, when Faramarz has been named by Oakland Magazine as one of the Top 5 Best Mortgage Brokers for 2021, as voted by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay.