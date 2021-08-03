Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Shirley Parker Is Central Bank’s Unsung Hero For July

By Rebehka Moreland
Posted by 
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This month's Unsung Hero has done a lot for a lot of people. She's making a huge impact from far away. Shirley Parker actually lives in Texas. But she does a lot of great stuff for people with the Red Cross. She does Christmas giveaways, produce giveaways, and helps out fire victims. She goes out to the scenes to get the services to people who need it and who have lost everything, whether they need a pastor or a psychologist or just a set of warm clothes. Here's what her nominator, Brandi Dwire, had to say.

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Central Bank#The Red Cross#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Camden, ARCamden News

Robert White named Betty J. Lewis July Unsung Hero

The SAU Tech Black History Celebration Committee has announced that Robert J. White is the July 2021 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero. Each year, the Black History Celebration Committee, comprised of college staff and community members, hosts an annual fundraiser to raise money for the Betty J. Lewis Minority Scholarship Fund. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Black History Celebration was canceled. In lieu of this event, the Black History Celebration Committee made the decision to name a Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero for each month leading up to the 2022 event.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Monument for unsung heroes

Wherever the proposed Vietnam veterans’ memorial is located, I suggest that a small stone or plaque be placed nearby, inscribed with these words by George Eliot: “The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you or me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited graves.”
Advocacyvermontjournal.com

Nominations open for 2021 ACE Awards recognizing unsung heroes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connection invites community members to send in nominations for the 2021 ACE Awards. The Active Community Engagement Awards recognize individuals and organizations who are active in community engagement. They are members of our community who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, or volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches, and more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, going above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.
New Albany, INtribuneledgernews.com

UNSUNG HEROES: 'Mother-daughter' team feeds, cares for residents in need

Aug. 3—NEW ALBANY — When New Albany resident Stephanie Woodward got a message that a friend needed help with getting some items donated, she acted quickly. Now two and-a-half years later, she and others help dozens of Southern Indiana's most vulnerable residents each week. Woodward and partner Cathy Higgins, who...
Roswell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Unsung hero and longtime editor moves on to his next adventure

The highly acclaimed South Carolina author Pat Conroy opened his novel “Prince of Tides” with these four words. They communicate a ton of information in a brief span while compelling the reader forward. An acquaintance of mine once saw the original manuscript of the book. Conroy wrote his novels by...
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Unsung Heroes named

Each year, Lehigh County Offices of Aging and Adult Services celebrates and recognizes residents aged 60 and older who give back and help improve the lives of others through the Unsung Heroes program. “Unsung Heroes are people who live quietly among us, inspiring all those who are privileged to know...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

JENNIFER BONN: Unsung Heroes

Unsung heroes are the people who go unnoticed but without whom you could not enjoy life as much. They are the people who do good deeds without expecting accolades. They don’t want applause or credit, and they only think it is normal to do great things. Here are a few of my ideas of those people whom I consider to be unsung heroes.
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Nominations open for Artswego project honoring unsung heroes

OSWEGO — Artswego at SUNY Oswego is undertaking a new project during the fall 2021 semester which will recognize, celebrate and encourage those who are making a difference in the Oswego County community. This project aims to highlight three local unsung heroes — people who contribute day-to-day in positive ways...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

With Olympics' return come memories of unsung heroes

Writing in the New York Times the other day, Lindsay Crouse noted that "we don't have many ways left in our culture to be collectively inspired." The Olympics, she thinks, might be one. When I need inspiration, I think about the Wheelchair Boys. I met them a few days before...
Joseph, ORwallowa.com

Unsung heroes of the rodeo: Bullfighters save downed riders

JOSEPH — Everyone loves the thrill of watching or participating in rodeo, but not everyone realizes the value of the unsung heroes of the most dangerous event — bull riding. Chuck Swisher and Nathan Harp, both from Oklahoma, are the bullfighters for this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, and they...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Unsung Heroes Of The Pandemic Response

It's been "all hands-on deck" within Houston's medical community since the early days of the pandemic. It isn't just the doctors and nurses who are pitching in to fight COVID-19—so are a myriad of hospital staffers who don't take part in frontline patient care. In Episode 8 of TESTED, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy