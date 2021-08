Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.