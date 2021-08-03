Clover Health (CLOV) Launches in Florida in Partnership with ValueH

The Northeast Florida AIDS Network has an immediate opening for an HIV/AIDS Health Insurance Medical Case Manager. The qualified candidate will be responsible for health insurance policies and medical co-pays for 175 persons. Duties include, but are not limited to, enrollment into health plans, preparing monthly premium and co-pay payments, conflict resolution with insurance companies, data entry, monitoring medical compliance, submitting referrals for other services, assisting in applying for benefits and helping those individuals living with HIV/AIDS meet the most basic needs of life.