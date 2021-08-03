Clover Health (CLOV) Launches in Florida in Partnership with ValueH
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) ("Clover"), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, announced a strategic partnership with ValueH, a leading member organization focused on Value-Based Care. Through the arrangement, ValueH will support Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Management Services Organizations (MSOs) participating in Clover's Direct Contracting Entity beginning in 2022.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0