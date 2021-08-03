Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Private Antitrust Suits Stack up Against Amazon, Mirroring Federal Scrutiny

By Katherine Anne Long, The Seattle Times
Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An explosion of class-action antitrust suits against Amazon seem to be taking cues from the Biden administration and state regulators' newly aggressive stance on competition. Last week saw the filing of two more such suits, claiming the Seattle-based e-commerce giant's policies drive up prices. Those cases bring the number of antitrust actions lodged against Amazon since last March to at least 16. Amazon was sued only twice on federal antitrust grounds between 2010 and 2020, according to a review of cases on CourtListener.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Mirroring#Online Retail#Lawsuits#Courtlistener#Amazon Com#Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

How Alibaba's Cloud Business Stacks Up Against US Rivals

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) reported Tuesday with mixed June quarter results, sending its U.S.-listed stock lower. The Cloud Computing segment, touted as a key business for the Chinese e-commerce giant, saw further moderation in growth in the quarter. Here's a look at how the business fared relative to the company's U.S. rivals:
Businessslashdot.org

The Case for Another Antitrust Action Against Microsoft

Microsoft is absolutely the same company it was in the 90s. It's just that they have so thoroughly won their battles that they don't have anyone left to fight. Except very marginally Google. Remember Amiga? How about BEOS? What about wordperfect?. I mentioned this elsewhere but Google and Facebook themselves...
BusinessGamespot

Valve Defends 30% Steam Cut In Antitrust Suit

Valve has responded to a legal challenge alleging antitrust violations, requesting that the suit be dismissed and defending the 30% sales cut taken by its Steam digital store. The suit, filed in April by Wolfire Games, alleges that Valve's dominant position allows it to charge "an extraordinarily high cut" from developer sales.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Google and Microsoft clash over documents in US antitrust suit

(July 30): Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked a federal judge to order Microsoft Corp. to hand over internal documents from certain executives that Google says it needs to defend a Justice Department’s monopoly lawsuit. Google said in a court filing Thursday night in Washington that Microsoft refuses to search the files...
LawPosted by
UPI News

Dozens of states file plan to keep up antitrust fight against Facebook

July 28 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from 48 states and territories on Wednesday filed to appeal a federal court's decision to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit against social giant Facebook. The states originally brought the lawsuit, which accuses Facebook of illegal monopolization online, to U.S. District Court. The suit was a...
BusinessHot Hardware

Epic Games Amends Blockbuster Lawsuit Against Google In Ongoing Antitrust Battle

The Epic Games fight against anticompetitive Apple and Google is still alive and kicking, as Epic now filed a new complaint against Google. The update adds some redacted details about Google’s allegedly anticompetitive behavior and how Epic Games believes that Google is massaging its own statements to conceal “the full scope of Google’s anticompetitive conduct.”
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

FTC withdraws antitrust case against AbbVie

The Federal Trade Commission has withdrawn its lawsuit against AbbVie in which it alleged the drugmaker used sham litigation to illegally maintain a monopoly on its testosterone drug AndroGel. The FTC said July 30 that it dropped the case after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review an earlier ruling...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

DeSantis gives Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever 90 days to force the ice cream maker to end its Israel boycott or face economic consequences

Florida has placed Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever on its list of 'scrutinized companies' after the ice cream maker's decision to end sales in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday after he directed the state's board of administrators to place...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Policybazaar IPO stacks up in a price comparison

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A price comparison exercise just about stacks up for Policybazaar. The online supermarket for insurance and loans is the latest Indian technology company to file to go public in recent weeks. The money-losing SoftBank-backed (9984.T) outfit caters to a huge, underserved market, and its blistering growth in a country where demand for financial products is exploding helps to justify a head-spinning valuation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Taser maker Axon hires Paul Clement to fight FTC at Supreme Court

(Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc has tapped veteran appellate advocate Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis to spearhead its U.S. Supreme Court appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's internal tribunals, where an antitrust action against the Taser manufacturer has been pending for more than a year. Clement's...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India court quashes Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Walmart's (WMT.N) Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue. The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote...
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy