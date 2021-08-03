Private Antitrust Suits Stack up Against Amazon, Mirroring Federal Scrutiny
An explosion of class-action antitrust suits against Amazon seem to be taking cues from the Biden administration and state regulators' newly aggressive stance on competition. Last week saw the filing of two more such suits, claiming the Seattle-based e-commerce giant's policies drive up prices. Those cases bring the number of antitrust actions lodged against Amazon since last March to at least 16. Amazon was sued only twice on federal antitrust grounds between 2010 and 2020, according to a review of cases on CourtListener.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
