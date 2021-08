It might not be a major but it’s certainly worth its every ounce of gold. Depending on who you ask, Xander Schauffele’s ability to hold off a strong field to secure the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might have been his greatest win to date. He is the first American to win the golf competition at the summer Olympics and he joins just Englishman Justin Rose to hold that title in the modern era. There are scarce chances to win a gold medal in any sport, so as each upcoming summer competition passes, the gold medal in golf will only continue to add more weight.