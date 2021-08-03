NYPD: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped At Gunpoint In Stairwell Of Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint in the Bronx .

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on July 27 on Belmont Avenue in the Tremont section.

According to police, the victim had just entered her apartment building when she was approached by a man wearing two plastic masks, one red and one black.

Police said the man pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell, where he raped her.

Neighbors who live nearby told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they couldn’t believe it.

“Why would you do that? That’s your mother, that’s your grandmother,” Virginia George said.

“To be in your own neighborhood and for someone to attack you like that, that’s very vicious,” another person added. “So that goes to show you there’s something wrong with him. There’s some kind of mental disorder. He needs help.”

“That’s bad, very bad. If I should catch somebody like that, I’d hold the person until the police come,” said Jonathon Oberko.

Police said the victim reported the attack Monday, after she went to a hospital for evaluation.

Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the building. He’s described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black du-rag and carrying a black costume mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.