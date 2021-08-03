Cancel
Tennessee State

England's Nik Frost commits to Tennessee

By Ken Lay
The University of Tennessee rugby team received a commitment from Nik Frost ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Frost is from England where he played for Grasshopper Rugby Football Club in Middlesex.

He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida for his senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic and graduated from Port Charlotte High School in 2021. Frost’s move allowed for him to attend in-school classes.

At Port Charlotte, Frost played football because there was not a rugby team.

Frost has played rugby since he was eight years old. The 6-foot, 172-pound Frost first played rugby for St Benedict’s School in Ealing, West London.

He brings experience to Tennessee after playing 7s and 15s rugby. Frost also played for Wasps Rugby Football Club in Coventry, England for six years and trained at the club’s academy.

