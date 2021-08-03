Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, KY

Firestone breaks ground on project tied to electric vehicles

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A global auto parts supplier has broken ground on a $51 million project adding 250 jobs at a rural Kentucky plant in an expansion tied to auto industry plans to ramp up electric vehicle production. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Firestone Industrial Products Co. was joined by state and local officials Monday as construction officially began on the expansion in Williamsburg. The project is largely geared toward producing air suspension systems for electric vehicles and will add 68,000 square feet of manufacturing space. It’s expected to be complete by the end of next year. The Nashville, Tennessee-based Firestone Industrial Products is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Williamsburg, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Tennessee State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bridgestone Americas Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy