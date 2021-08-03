Firestone breaks ground on project tied to electric vehicles

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A global auto parts supplier has broken ground on a $51 million project adding 250 jobs at a rural Kentucky plant in an expansion tied to auto industry plans to ramp up electric vehicle production. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Firestone Industrial Products Co. was joined by state and local officials Monday as construction officially began on the expansion in Williamsburg. The project is largely geared toward producing air suspension systems for electric vehicles and will add 68,000 square feet of manufacturing space. It’s expected to be complete by the end of next year. The Nashville, Tennessee-based Firestone Industrial Products is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc.