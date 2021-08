SELMA, Ala. — A police officer in Selma, Alabama, was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and had just returned to his apartment at Selma Square Apartments for some food when he was fatally shot sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. A woman, believed to be Moorer's wife or girlfriend, was wounded and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.