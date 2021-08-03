Siemens Drives Digital Transformation at Its Virtual Smart Mining Forum
Siemens will be hosting its virtual Smart Mining forum from the 3rd to the 5th of August 2021. Siemens hosts Virtual Smart Mining Forum to explore new trends and the impact of technology on the mining sector; Launch of a Hackathon to universities to participate using the low-coding platform, Mendix; Siemens hosts an Enterprise and Supplier Development forum to promote sustainability and skills development in mining.’aithority.com
