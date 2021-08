Whether’s it’s the birth of a new space tourism industry — or simply the ultimate game of one-upmanship — it seems like a new billionaire blasts off every week. So it’s worth keeping in mind that there are actually important things to study in space. In particular, there’s vast potential for the kind of space-based manufacturing being studied by the University of Pittsburgh’s McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the International Space Station National Laboratory, currently orbiting the Earth with scientists aboard.