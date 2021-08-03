Alkira Deepens Amazon Web Services Relationship
Alkira and AWS collaborating on co-selling and service integration. Alkira Inc., announced a tighter business relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide increased agility and advanced networking and security to AWS customers. Alkira is now listed on the AWS Marketplace to provide customers with a simplified procurement experience. Instead of managing multiple vendor purchase orders, AWS customers can consolidate their software and services purchases on one AWS bill, which enables AWS and Alkira to collaborate on co-sell opportunities and support faster customer adoption of Alkira Cloud Services Exchange® (CSX), Alkira’s Cloud Networking software as a service.aithority.com
