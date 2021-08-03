Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Alkira Deepens Amazon Web Services Relationship

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlkira and AWS collaborating on co-selling and service integration. Alkira Inc., announced a tighter business relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide increased agility and advanced networking and security to AWS customers. Alkira is now listed on the AWS Marketplace to provide customers with a simplified procurement experience. Instead of managing multiple vendor purchase orders, AWS customers can consolidate their software and services purchases on one AWS bill, which enables AWS and Alkira to collaborate on co-sell opportunities and support faster customer adoption of Alkira Cloud Services Exchange® (CSX), Alkira’s Cloud Networking software as a service.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Services#Public Cloud#Alkira Inc#Csx#Cloud Networking#Sla#The Aws Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Small Businessaithority.com

Cybercriminals Narrow Their Focus On SMBs According To The Acronis Cyberthreats Report Mid-Year Update

Despite the perception they are too small to target, SMBs are increasingly vulnerable due to supply-chain attacks and greater use of automation by ransomware groups. Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, released the Acronis Cyberthreats Report Mid-year 2021 update, an in-depth review of the cyberthreat trends the company’s experts are tracking. Released at this week’s Black Hat 2021 event, where Acronis is a Diamond sponsor, the report warns that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are at particular risk based on the attack trends seen during the first six months of the year.
Carsaithority.com

Arrival Co-Developing Its Automotive Open Data Platform With Microsoft

Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, today announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets.
Technologyaithority.com

Nextech to Launch Human Hologram Creation App HoloX on Microsoft’s HoloLens2

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., an emerging leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that it has begun integration of its mixed reality (MR) solution HoloX, a human hologram application into HoloLens2, which is expected to be available in September 2021. This implementation will support gesture controls across HoloX’s UI and UX, allowing for users to navigate the application through eye-tracking and hand gestures.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues With New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-Half 2021

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage...
Softwareaithority.com

Contrast Security and Microsoft Drive Commitment to Institute Zero-Trust Architectures at the Application Layer

Contrast Protect integrates with Azure Sentinel, and Microsoft Azure customers are now able to acquire the Contrast Security Platform with existing Azure credits via Azure Marketplace. Contrast Security, a leader in modernizing application security and long-time member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), announced it is available in the...
Technologyaithority.com

CoreChain Raises $1.25Million To Revolutionize B2B Payments For The Enterprise With Blockchain Technology

B2B network uses enterprise blockchain technology to streamline the exchange of transaction data and funds. CoreChain Technologies, the digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, announced it has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding from investors that include Ulu Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC and New Form Capital. The funding will be used to accelerate enterprise customer adoption and aggressively expand its payments and financing network.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Xilica And Barco Optimize BYOD Landscape For The New Workplace

Xilica Solaro Series DSPs seamlessly integrate with Barco’s ClickShare Conference wireless conferencing system within meeting spaces, and help businesses establish a flexible “Bring Your Own Meeting” strategy. Xilica the provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, has partnered with Barco, a world leader in professional...
Softwareaithority.com

WANdisco LiveData Migrator Now Migrates Apache Hive Metadata to AWS Glue Data Catalog

Wandisco Strengthens Engineering Collaboration With AWS to Accelerate Customers’ Data Science Modernization Journey Seamlessly With Zero Business Disruption. WANdisco, the LiveData company, announced that its LiveData Migrator platform, which automates the migration and replication of Hadoop data from on-premises to the cloud, can now directly migrate Apache Hive metadata from Hadoop to the AWS Glue Data Catalog, allowing Amazon Web Services (AWS) users to quickly and efficiently maximize their metadata in the cloud. With this added capability, companies can implement an incremental migration strategy that automatically migrates both Hadoop data and Hive metadata as it is generated or modified during the migration process and avoid developing and maintaining custom code for their cloud migration project.
Softwareaithority.com

Achieveit Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based Execution Solution for Government

Fedramp Authorization Validates Achieveit’s Leadership in Its Planning and Execution Software and Clears the Way to Providing Cloud Services to Other Agencies Across the Federal Government. AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software, announced that it has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority...
Softwareaithority.com

Volante Technologies Launches The Volante Experience, Rapid Onboarding For Cloud Payments As A Service

Latest offering brings the simplicity of modern Software as a Service (SaaS) onboarding and support to cloud payment processing for financial institutions. Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced the launch of The Volante Experience™, its latest Payments as a Service (PaaS) customer experience offering. Volante Experience will bring the speed, lower cost and simplicity of the modern SaaS customer onboarding experience to banks and financial institutions adopting Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions.
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
TechnologyDice Insights

Technologist Cloud Preferences Show Risks for IBM, Oracle

For many technologists, knowing your way around a cloud platform such as AWS or Azure is key to your job. As more businesses migrate functionality to the cloud, reliance on these platforms will only increase. But which platforms do technologists use the most?. To figure out an answer to that...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Dark Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Dell EMC, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dark Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dark Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dark Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Pyze and Zudy Announce Technology Partnership to Provide AI Driven Product Analytics for Zudy Customers

Pyze, the leader in Digital Transformation Analytics for Enterprise Applications, announced a technology partnership with visionary software company Zudy, and their leading Low-code / No-code Enterprise Application Development Platform, Vinyl. Founded in 2013, Zudy’s Vinyl enables companies to develop applications in weeks – not months – integrating seamlessly with all existing data sources and systems including, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft. Leveraging Vinyl, companies can speed up their digital transformation efforts by letting go of the traditional dependency on IT teams and through more agile development processes.
Internetaithority.com

Validity and Spamhaus Launch Partnership to Educate Email Marketers and Enable Safer Outreach

Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a partnership with Spamhaus, the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation data, to make email a safer and more secure environment for all. This announcement formalizes a longstanding relationship in which Validity and Spamhaus have united under a singular vision to encourage better email practices while simultaneously taking strides to stop malicious, unethical activity.
Softwareaithority.com

DeepSurface Security Announces Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

DeepSurface, the award-winning risk-based vulnerability management platform announced its integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. DeepSurface can now automatically ingest reports provided by Microsoft Defender for Endpoint of vulnerabilities, missing patches, and misconfigurations across Microsoft, Linux and Mac hosts. DeepSurface then automatically analyzes and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on potential risk to the business. With DeepSurface, vulnerability management teams can quickly and easily get real-time insights into where their cybersecurity risks are, allowing them to quickly reduce the risk of a cyberattack on their organization.
SoftwareDark Reading

Researchers Call for 'CVE' Approach for Cloud Vulnerabilities

BLACK HAT USA 2021 - Las Vegas - A pair of researchers who have been rooting out security flaws and weaknesses in cloud services over the past year revealed here this week new issues that they say break the isolation among different customers' Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts in the cloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy