Alkira Deepens Amazon Web Services Relationship

Wandisco Strengthens Engineering Collaboration With AWS to Accelerate Customers’ Data Science Modernization Journey Seamlessly With Zero Business Disruption. WANdisco, the LiveData company, announced that its LiveData Migrator platform, which automates the migration and replication of Hadoop data from on-premises to the cloud, can now directly migrate Apache Hive metadata from Hadoop to the AWS Glue Data Catalog, allowing Amazon Web Services (AWS) users to quickly and efficiently maximize their metadata in the cloud. With this added capability, companies can implement an incremental migration strategy that automatically migrates both Hadoop data and Hive metadata as it is generated or modified during the migration process and avoid developing and maintaining custom code for their cloud migration project.