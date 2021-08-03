Tuya Smart Releases An All-In Bluetooth Development Capability
Tuya Smart (TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, announced its latest developments of Bluetooth technology. In terms of Bluetooth protocol, Tuya Smart supports connection approaches such as point-to-point, Bluetooth mesh, and broadcast Bluetooth. Tuya Smart also provides access to major chip platforms and serves a variety of Bluetooth modules. In terms of device access, Tuya Smart provides SDK development, MCU common connection, and SoC development-free solutions so that Bluetooth developers with different product needs can find their own development methods and quickly realize low-cost and efficient development.aithority.com
