Tennessee took to Haslam Field on Wednesday morning for its first practice of preseason camp under first-year coach Josh Heupel. Just four weeks and one day out from the 2021 season opener against Bowling Green, the Vols made their fall debut and worked in helmets and shorts for a little more than two hours. There were three periods open for photos and videos, and GoVols247 was on hand to grab some highlights from the quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive line and more.