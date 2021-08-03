Cancel
Odoo, The Open Source ERP Leader, Announces $215M New Investment From Summit Partners

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Odoo, a leader in open source all-in-one business software, announced a US$215M investment from growth equity investor Summit Partners. The transaction represents an exit for investors Sofinnova Partners and XAnge who invested in the Company in 2010 and 2015, respectively. Odoo’s success is the result of a relentless focus on...

aithority.com

