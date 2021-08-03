Cancel
RelayChain Unifies DeFi With Bridges Connecting The World’s Leading Blockchains

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

RelayChain is thrilled to announce Bridging as a Service (BaaS), a new decentralized technology that quickly and securely links liquidity across the world’s largest blockchains and can be seamlessly integrated into any qualifying DEX or dApp to offer new DeFi trading opportunities. The proliferation of smart-contract blockchains like AVAX, DOT,...

aithority.com

JobsWebProNews

Amazon Hiring a ‘Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead’

Amazon is getting in on cryptocurrency, posting a job opening for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.”. Cryptocurrency has been gaining mainstream support, with companies across a range of industries accepting it as payment. Its increased acceptance makes it somewhat strange that Amazon has yet to fully adopt it.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Blockchain platform offers security and accountability that DeFi cannot

A fintech platform is taking on the decentralized finance craze with a focus on security, stability and accountability that DeFi platforms, by their very nature, cannot match. “Crypto has a reputation problem and we hope to fix that,” crypto exchange and lender YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov said. “We want to be as safe and reputable as your local TradFi bank but with an innovative twist that lets users harness the power of blockchain-based financial services.”
Stocksprotocol.com

Goldman Sachs applies for a DeFi, blockchain ETF

Goldman Sachs on Monday filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a "DeFi and Blockchain Equity" exchange-traded fund. The move is another sign of Wall Street's growing interest in the blockchain and crypto markets. Goldman reportedly has also begun clearing crypto exchange-traded products in Europe. In its...
Technologyaithority.com

ACF Fiorentina With GENUINO Blockchain Technologies: A Revolutionary Kickoff In Fan Engagement Using NFTs To Connect The Digital And Real Worlds

VIOLA 9.5, which will be launched in conjunction with the debut of 2021/2022 official jerseys, will pay homage to Fiorentina history during its 95th anniversary this year. ACF Fiorentina and GENUINO, announced the launch of VIOLA 9.5, a project that will allow fans to buy, exchange, and own exclusive memorabilia. This product will be digital, physical, certified, and authenticated, connected by a combination of blockchain technologies and Internet Of Things.
SoftwareComputerworld

A Safe Cloud Modernization Plan Begins Behind the Firewall

As the agility benefits of cloud computing become clearer, organizations are looking for ways to imbue their legacy applications with more cloudlike features. That’s driving interest in application modernization products and services, a market that Verified Market Research expects to grow nearly 19% annually, to more than $30 billion by 2026.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The future of DeFi is spread across multiple blockchains

Long stuck in the shadows of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) finally took hold of the market in 2020 during the decentralized finance summer. Designed to recreate traditional financial systems with fewer middlemen, DeFi is now being used across lending, borrowing, and the buying and selling of tokens. The majority of these decentralized applications (DApps) are run on Ethereum, which saw activity on the network increase during 2020. This activity also trended upwards due to yield farming, also known as liquidity mining, which enables holders to generate rewards with their crypto capital.
Technologybitcoinist.com

Dvision Network Collaborates With Enjin to Connect 5 Blockchain Networks

Blockchain-based metaverse platform Dvision Network announced a collaboration with leading nonfungible ecosystem provider Enjin. As part of the development, Dvision will deploy Enjin’s APIs to connect its metaverse to five different blockchains. More options for Dvision Network users with Enjin collaboration. Dvision revealed more details of the collaboration in a...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitop: Connecting traditional finance with blockchain assets

Over 50 million people around the world participate in global digital currency transactions, while this number accounts for a mere 1.25% of the world population it is set to grow in the coming years and blockchain and digital currencies are gaining immense popularity. Digital currency exchanges, therefore, need to integrate...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Kick.io Aims to Lead the Cardano-led DeFi Movement

PRESS RELEASE. The bear market tests all the projects that rushed into the crypto space during the bull run. If projects lack fundamentals or don’t innovate and solve issues with time, they eventually get swept away leaving only the major players that make it to the top in the long run. Similar trends are being observed in the DeFi space, as most projects are barely keeping their heads above water during the cruel bear market. Ethereum is also believed to be drowning and due to the issues with transaction speeds, gas fees, it is widely believed that Cardano will soon take the place of this altcoin market giant. For this purpose, the Cardano Network has strong assistive projects behind it. Kick.io, the decentralized launchpad, is in the game to speed up Cardano’s growth to the top.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

DeFi Summer Is Here - The Blockchain Is Heating Up

It’s hot outside, as summer is in full swing and it’s getting even hotter inside the blockchain. According to DeFiPrime, there are currently 235 DeFi projects built, of which 219 are based on Ethereum, 17 on EOs, and 26 on Bitcoin. But what is DeFi?. DeFi which stands for Decentralized...
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Qualcomm Claims World's First 5G mmWave Data Connection

Qualcomm Technologies, on Monday announced that the company completed the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with support for 200 MHz carrier bandwidth. This milestone was powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System announced in May, which includes new mmWave capabilities for global expansion with support for wider 200 MHz carrier bandwidth in the mmWave spectrum and enabling Standalone (SA) mode services over mmWave.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Step Into a New World as EQIFI Redefines DeFi

EQIFI opens up a door to investors to invest in decentralized finance in a whole new way, providing more DeFi products than any other platform presently. This puts the company at the top of the list of DeFi platforms in the crypto world. EQIFI brings pooled lending, borrowing, and investing...
Technologyarxiv.org

Secure and Efficient Blockchain based Knowledge Sharing for Connected Autonomous Vehicles

The emergence of Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) shows great potential for future intelligent traffic systems, enhancing both traffic safety and road efficiency. However, the CAVs relying on data driven perception and driving models face many challenges, including the lack of comprehensive knowledge to deal with complicated driving context. In this paper, we are motivated to investigate cooperative knowledge sharing for CAVs. We propose a secure and efficient directed acyclic graph (DAG) blockchain based knowledge sharing framework, aiming to cater for the micro-transaction based vehicular networks. The framework can realize both local and cross-regional knowledge sharing. Then, the framework is applied to autonomous driving applications, wherein machine learning based models for autonomous driving control can be shared. A lightweight tip selection algorithm (TSA) is proposed for the DAG based knowledge sharing framework to achieve consensus and identity verification for cross-regional vehicles. To enhance model accuracy as well as minimizing bandwidth consumption, an adaptive asynchronous distributed learning (ADL) based scheme is proposed for model uploading and downloading. Experiment results show that the blockchain based knowledge sharing is secure, and it can resist attacks from malicious users. In addition, the proposed adaptive ADL scheme can enhance driving safety related performance compared to several existing algorithms.
Cell PhonesForbes

Blockchain And IOT: The Next Frontier Of Device Connectivity

Art Malkov is a Columbia University Blockchain Accelerator Advisor. All technology innovations aim to be “groundbreaking,” yet few truly achieve that distinction. The internet? Huge success. Google Glass? Not so much. One category of groundbreaking technology is when that tech makes the world more connected and achieves wide-scale adoption. Radio, phones, the internet, mobile phones — what these technologies have in common is the network effect, or broad adoption. Smart devices are the next stage of connectivity, one that, in my opinion, is on an inevitable trajectory to be a part of everyone’s life in the near future.
ComputersInfoworld

Whitepaper: Optimizing SAP Workloads with NetApp

In a data-driven world where everything is connected and businesses operate in real time, instant access to data and analytics is critical. Organizations striving to stay a step ahead of the competition rely on data from SAP applications for real-time insight into their business. Having a storage solution that supports SAP by providing simple, reliable access to current business-critical data—whether it resides on the premises or in the cloud—can be a game changer.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Develop Knative Serving on IBM Cloud

Learn more about the Knative Serving architecture, explore how it handles scaling applications, and see a number of sample applications. This tutorial guides developers who want to use IBM Cloud to develop and test Knative, a serverless platform that runs on Kubernetes. It helps you start contributing to the Knative open source project by showing you how to set up a development environment on IBM Cloud, and make and test changes to the code base.
ComputersComputerworld

Azure webinar series Operate Hybrid Cloud Seamlessly with Azure Stack HCI

Join this webinar to learn about modernizing your datacenter and improving operational performance with new features from Azure Stack HCI, now generally available as a subscription service. Azure Stack HCI provides you with the flexibility to secure and manage your on-premises virtual machines (VMs), Kubernetes clusters, and virtualized workloads centrally...
SoftwareInfoworld

How to choose a cloud database

Databases have come a long way since the early 1980s when they only ran on mainframes and your choice was between CODASYL databases and relational databases. CODASYL databases tended to be twice as fast as relational databases, but eventually the improvements in computer hardware and the convenience of SQL queries (versus writing navigational database code) led to relational databases dominating the market.
Computersvmware.com

Horizon Universal Broker and Multi-Cloud Assignments: Keys to success with VMware Horizon

When designing a hybrid and multi-cloud desktop virtualization platform like VMware Horizon, one of the main challenges is building a single platform that can be deployed in multiple locations without making it feel like you’re managing multiple different environments. After all, organizations don’t want to be in the business of managing multiple desktop virtualization silos. They want one desktop virtualization platform that can deliver desktops in multiple ways.

