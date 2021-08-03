RelayChain Unifies DeFi With Bridges Connecting The World’s Leading Blockchains

PRESS RELEASE. The bear market tests all the projects that rushed into the crypto space during the bull run. If projects lack fundamentals or don’t innovate and solve issues with time, they eventually get swept away leaving only the major players that make it to the top in the long run. Similar trends are being observed in the DeFi space, as most projects are barely keeping their heads above water during the cruel bear market. Ethereum is also believed to be drowning and due to the issues with transaction speeds, gas fees, it is widely believed that Cardano will soon take the place of this altcoin market giant. For this purpose, the Cardano Network has strong assistive projects behind it. Kick.io, the decentralized launchpad, is in the game to speed up Cardano’s growth to the top.