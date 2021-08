Most people enjoy all kinds of music, I listen to just about everything depending on the mood I am in. I am an old rock guy and fell into country music about 25 years ago and I never looked back. Being from Chicago I love jazz and the blues. If your a fan get ready for all the fun in Old Town this weekend. So lovin' that all the concerts and outdoor events and festivals are coming back after the pandemic. We will be enjoying them more than ever this year.