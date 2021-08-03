Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz hired Miley Cyrus for a rocking private performance at his carnival styled bash in the Hamptons

The fashion calendar of major events is back to normal, with the announcement of the CFDA Awards 2021 landing in our inbox today. The ‘Oscars of fashion’ will take place on Wednesday, November 10. The glitzy red carpet event, which brings together the industry’s brightest stars for a night of celebration and recognition, will be held at THE POOL + THE GRILL: a venue within the landmark Seagram Building on Park Avenue. “This is an important moment in American fashion. There is much excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week as well as the top caliber of diverse talent making their mark on the city and the global fashion landscape,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a release. Dust down your frocks people, glamour will be served poolside this year.