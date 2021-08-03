Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz hired Miley Cyrus for a rocking private performance at his carnival styled bash in the Hamptons
Fresh from performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Miley Cyrus hit the Hamptons over the weekend, not to rejuvenate and unwind but to play a crypto billionaire’s private bash. CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, Mike Novogratz, aka one of Wall Street’s hardest-charging party animals, was the crypto billionaire who could afford the live performance by Miley Cyrus at a private party. In a clip shared by the 28-year-old singer-songwriter performing on stage, she looks like she is enjoying herself to the T dressed in a shiny red leotard to mark the intimate show.luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0