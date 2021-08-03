Cancel
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz hired Miley Cyrus for a rocking private performance at his carnival styled bash in the Hamptons

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Miley Cyrus hit the Hamptons over the weekend, not to rejuvenate and unwind but to play a crypto billionaire’s private bash. CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, Mike Novogratz, aka one of Wall Street’s hardest-charging party animals, was the crypto billionaire who could afford the live performance by Miley Cyrus at a private party. In a clip shared by the 28-year-old singer-songwriter performing on stage, she looks like she is enjoying herself to the T dressed in a shiny red leotard to mark the intimate show.

