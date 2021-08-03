There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Tennessee Spots

The state of Tennessee is truly a beautiful place to visit, although the truly lucky folks get to live here full-time. The greenery of the summertime, the perfect lakeside vacations you won’t want to miss once school’s out, plus all of the gorgeous smaller parks located throughout the state make Tennessee the best spot to be during the warmer seasons. These seven hidden gems located in Tennessee are great for a day trip or maybe an afternoon out and about, and we have a feeling you’re going to love each and every one of them.

1. Wolf River - Memphis

2. Belmont Mansion - Nashville

3. Raccoon Mountain Caverns - Chattanooga

4. Hidden Lake Loop - Harpeth River State Park

5. Conasauga Falls Trail - Tellico Plains

6. Rock Island State Park - Rock Island

7. Watauga Lake - Butler

Wolf River is protected by the non-profit known as the Wolf River Conservancy, which helps to protect and improve the Memphis natural area. It's a park perfect for a kayaking trip, simple stroll, or hike through the area. You may even spot a few cyclists enjoying the outdoors, too!Belmont Mansion is tucked away on the grounds of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The beautiful mansion was built in the Italian Villa style in 1853, and with your ticketed admission you can learn all about the history of the mansion.Raccoon Mountain Caverns is the highest-rated cave adventure in Chattanooga, Tennessee. You can come to explore over 5.5 miles of underground caverns and there are RV sites and camping options available as well. It's the perfect place to visit if you have adventurous family members ready and raring to get outside.Hidden Lake Loop is just under two miles and is located in the Harpeth River State Park near Nashville, Tennessee. The trail features - you guessed it! - a hidden lake, and is best utilized for hiking and running. You can bring Fido, too, as long as he's on a leash!Conasauga Falls Trail is a stunning hiking trail located in Tellico Plains that boasts a stunning waterfall and a fairly easy expanse to traverse. At just 1.3 miles long, it's best used from April until October when the days are longer and the months trend warmer.Rock Island State Park is made up of 883 stunning acres at the confluence of the Rocky, Collins, and Caney Fork Rivers. The park offers year-round cabins for rental and fishing opportunities, as well as a view of a gorgeous waterfall.Watauga Lake is one of the best hidden gems in Tennessee, located close to the North Carolina border. Close to Boone and Bristol, the mountain getaway boasts clear mountain water and lush, protected land perfect for hiking.

How many of these hidden gems have you visited yourself? Did you add something new to your summer bucket list? Make sure to leave any of your own recommendations in the comments below!

