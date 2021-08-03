Cancel
There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Tennessee Spots

By Meghan Kraft
The state of Tennessee is truly a beautiful place to visit, although the truly lucky folks get to live here full-time. The greenery of the summertime, the perfect lakeside vacations you won’t want to miss once school’s out, plus all of the gorgeous smaller parks located throughout the state make Tennessee the best spot to be during the warmer seasons. These seven hidden gems located in Tennessee are great for a day trip or maybe an afternoon out and about, and we have a feeling you’re going to love each and every one of them.

1. Wolf River - Memphis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgaSD_0bGFNj0Z00
Wolf River Conservancy - Facebook
Wolf River is protected by the non-profit known as the Wolf River Conservancy, which helps to protect and improve the Memphis natural area. It's a park perfect for a kayaking trip, simple stroll, or hike through the area. You may even spot a few cyclists enjoying the outdoors, too!

2. Belmont Mansion - Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wfgl_0bGFNj0Z00
Jamie - Flickr
Belmont Mansion is tucked away on the grounds of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The beautiful mansion was built in the Italian Villa style in 1853, and with your ticketed admission you can learn all about the history of the mansion.

3. Raccoon Mountain Caverns - Chattanooga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqqwS_0bGFNj0Z00
Raccoon Mountain Caverns - Facebook
Raccoon Mountain Caverns is the highest-rated cave adventure in Chattanooga, Tennessee. You can come to explore over 5.5 miles of underground caverns and there are RV sites and camping options available as well. It's the perfect place to visit if you have adventurous family members ready and raring to get outside.

4. Hidden Lake Loop - Harpeth River State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ga9c1_0bGFNj0Z00
Matt Groves - GoogleMaps
Hidden Lake Loop is just under two miles and is located in the Harpeth River State Park near Nashville, Tennessee. The trail features - you guessed it! - a hidden lake, and is best utilized for hiking and running. You can bring Fido, too, as long as he's on a leash!

5. Conasauga Falls Trail - Tellico Plains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySDWO_0bGFNj0Z00
Rick McCulley - GoogleMaps
Conasauga Falls Trail is a stunning hiking trail located in Tellico Plains that boasts a stunning waterfall and a fairly easy expanse to traverse. At just 1.3 miles long, it's best used from April until October when the days are longer and the months trend warmer.

6. Rock Island State Park - Rock Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBsvT_0bGFNj0Z00
Jesus Celeste Guzman - GoogleMaps
Rock Island State Park is made up of 883 stunning acres at the confluence of the Rocky, Collins, and Caney Fork Rivers. The park offers year-round cabins for rental and fishing opportunities, as well as a view of a gorgeous waterfall.

7. Watauga Lake - Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNlM3_0bGFNj0Z00
Robert Karma - Flickr
Watauga Lake is one of the best hidden gems in Tennessee, located close to the North Carolina border. Close to Boone and Bristol, the mountain getaway boasts clear mountain water and lush, protected land perfect for hiking.

How many of these hidden gems have you visited yourself? Did you add something new to your summer bucket list? Make sure to leave any of your own recommendations in the comments below!

If you’re looking for someplace a little more down-home, we have a feeling this eatery is bound to make you smile.

The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Tennessee Spots appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

