Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stellantis CEO lives up to his reputation

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DU0tP_0bGFMM0b00
Carlos Tavares attends a news conference in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) boss Carlos Tavares is delivering the goods. The group formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot-maker PSA reported on Tuesday an 11.4% adjusted operating profit margin for the first half of the year. That thrashed a previous 2021 target of between 5.5% and 7.5%, prompting Tavares to hike his goal for the year to 10%. That’s considerably fatter than the 7.4% that Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), (VOWG_p.DE) is expected to deliver, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Given his track record, Tavares’s upgrade should not surprise. Under his watch, PSA’s adjusted operating margin rose to 8.5% in 2019 from 5.9% two years earlier. His ambitions for Stellantis go beyond that. Yet he now boasts a North American business that delivers consistent double-digit returns. Expected savings of 4 billion euros over four years will give him a further edge. Investors can sit back and enjoy the ride. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SocGen revamp starts on right foot

Grab partially delivers the goods ahead of SPAC

Fund services group’s poker face pays off

Santos deal tries new angle on less is more

EU stress tests strengthen case for Italy bank M&A

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Ceo#Milan#Peugeot#Psa#Refinitiv#North American#Spac Fund#Santos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis CEO: EVs Need to Be More Affordable for Middle-Class Drivers

As EV technology rapidly progresses, demand for these vehicles is expected to grow. The Nissan Leaf, which was groundbreaking and popular upon its release, can barely keep up with Tesla and Ford rivals’ success. Kia fans were disappointed the Soul EV won’t come to the States, though the Niro EV isn’t a terrible compromise.
BusinessToledo Blade

Stellantis posts $7B profits

MILAN — Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company’s creation with France’s Peugeot PSA’s takeover of the Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles. In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of $7 billion, compared with...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Stellantis ups 2021 profit margin goal despite chip squeeze

MILAN (Aug 3): Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was raising its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin after strong first-half results, which included record margins in North America and progress on cost savings. Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA,...
Businesswardsauto.com

Stellantis, CEO Tavares Close Books on Strong First Half

Inflationary pressures are growing, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says he is confident in the company’s evolving strategy, which includes a new approach to the Chinese market, more emphasis on electrified vehicles and the synergy created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group. “We don’t want...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Stellantis posts strong inaugural earnings, steps up electric drive

US-European auto giant Stellantis, formed by Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler this year, posted Tuesday a sizeable first-half net profit and announced that its Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands would go fully electric. The company said its Lancia brand would go fully electric by 2026 around the world while Alfa Romeo would follow suit by 2027 in Europe, North America and China.
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Stellantis ups FY profit margin target after solid H1 results

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was raising its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin to around 10% after strong financial results in the first half, which included record margins in North America. The new target compares with a previous forecast of between 5.5%-7.5%. The...
Businessdecrypt.co

Binance CEO Hints at Hiring His Own Replacement as Regulators Circle

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao speaks at the 2021 Ethereal Summit. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has hinted at the idea that he's looking for his replacement. According to CZ, that person will have to be someone with a compliance and regulation background. Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao strongly hinted last...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Veoneer Inc (VNE.N) said on Sunday it would start talks with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) after its offer for the Swedish auto parts maker last week topped a rival bid by Magna International Inc (MG.TO). Qualcomm's offer could "reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior...
Financial Reportsautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis: First half 2021 results

Stellantis reports record H1 Pro Forma(1) results with 11.4% margin, all segments profitable. Full-year guidance raised to ~10% adjusted operating income(2) margin. Pro Forma(1) Net revenues of €75.3 billion, up 46%. Pro Forma(1) Adjusted operating income(2) (“AOI”) of €8.6 billion, with 11.4% margin; record North America margin at 16.1%. Strong...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

FirstGroup CEO steps down after investor demands his resignation

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup said Chief Executive Matthew Gregory planned to step down in September, the day after its biggest shareholder demanded he resign. New York-based Coast, which owns roughly 15% in FirstGroup, has been opposing the sale of the company’s U.S.-based FirstStudent and FirstTransit businesses to...
BusinessMotorAuthority

Stellantis establishes design consultancy business

Stellantis is leveraging the design talents of its various brands to provide outside companies with a range of new design services. The services will be offered via the new Stellantis Design Studio, and will naturally also be available to Stellantis' own brands—something that will make more sense as the automaker consolidates the various platforms of its 14 brands to four core designs, all of them electric.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday. "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Detroit, feds plug into future of hybrid cars (Editorial)

Automakers and autoworkers unions aren’t generally on the same page when it comes to a great many significant matters of concern. Add to that mix Democrats’ focus on higher fuel-mileage standards and push for the transition to electric vehicles, and you’ve got yourself the makings of some genuine hostilities. But...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ritchie Bros to buy Euro Auctions for $1 bln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asset management company Ritchie Bros (RBA.TO) said on Sunday it would acquire plant and machinery auction house Euro Auctions for an enterprise value of 775 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in cash. The transaction, which was approved by Ritchie Bros' board of directors, is expected to close...

Comments / 0

Community Policy