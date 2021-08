LONG BEACH (CNS) - The Port of Long Beach announced today that last month was its best July on record, with nearly 800,000 20-foot equivalent units moved. The port's cargo volume in July was 4.2% higher than the same month the previous year, when 753,081 units were moved, which was at the time the best July on record. The Port of Long Beach has broken records for 12 of the last 13 months, and so far in 2021, the port has processed 5.538 million units, a 32.3% increase over the same period in 2020.