Christopher Ragucci has appeared to treat the court proceeding enforcing the Public Records Act before Circuit Court Judge Steven M. Fahlgren as a sort of game, or as a United States District Court Judge observed in another matter – “or even worse, as the very game that movie buffs who have elevated ‘Bang the Drum Slowly’ to a sort of cult film will recognize as TEGWAR, which the star pitcher played by Michael Moriarty reveals to the tragic third-string catcher played stunningly by a then little known young Robert DeNiro as an acronym for ‘The Exciting Game Without Any Rules.’”*