Alpharetta, GA

Town Hall Hotel Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management, Point Of Sale, And Sales & Catering Management Solutions

 3 days ago

ALPHARETTA, GA. & WINDSOR, UK - Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Town Hall Hotel has selected Agilysys modern solutions for its premier London hotel including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex for mobile POS.

