Food Drive Benefitting JUSST SOOUP MINISTRIES

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 10 years ago Schell Brothers partnered with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to help the Dunning Family and Jusst Sooup Ministries? We are so thrilled to partner with Jusst Sooup in August for Kudos for a Cause! Not only will proceeds raised from the 1st through the 16th go towards their cause, but we are also collecting non-perishables for them! To donate items, you can stop by the Schell Brothers office, any of our models, or the Kudos Bus parked on-location at Jusst Soup Ministries. A list of items that would be greatly appreciated and additional details on how to participate are located on the flyer.

#Food Drive#Charity#Schell Brothers#Jusst Soup Ministries
